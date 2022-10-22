The Central Housing and Planning Authority (CHPA) on Friday allocated housing units to the first 11 informal settlers residing along Punt Trench, Cemetery Road and Saffron Street, as part of its relocation and resettlement programme.

The persons, who met with the Chief Executive Officer of CHPA Sherwyn Greaves, Director of Community Development Gladwin Charles and a team at the agency’s boardroom, registered for low-income, middle-income and young professional homes. Each allottee will now be moving forward with a banking institution of their choice to facilitate an affordable mortgage plan.

The relocation is necessary, as the area being occupied has been earmarked for the Ministry of Public Works’ $1.5 billion Independence Boulevard enhancement project.

An artist’s impression of what Independence Boulevard would eventually look like

CEO Greaves stated that this is a part of the government’s response to safely and humanely relocate the squatters to an area that improves their socio-economic wellbeing, while also ensuring that government’s development programmes progress smoothly.

The allocation will see the beneficiaries being issued with Certificates of Title, signaling legal ownership of their new land and will also give them the opportunity to have legal access to electricity, water and other amenities.

A number of the informal settlers expressed satisfaction with the agency’s response to their current situation.Father of four, Mr. Triske Marshall stated, “I glad that Housing do something nice for us, take we out of a lot pressure [and] make our life more easier for us and our kids”.

CHPA will continue to provide assistance for the informal settlers where necessary throughout the relocation and resettlement process.