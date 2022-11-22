Etiquette is more than knowing which fork to use. It’s showing respect for yourself and everyone else. In a world where rudeness is common, why not stand out by being nice and thoughtful?

Here are some simple social etiquette gestures and good manners that will help you convey more compassion and less saltiness and make the world a nicer place.

Don’t call someone more than twice continuously

If they don’t answer the phone, assume they have an important matter to attend to. People care about you if you’re not too bothersome, and if they see you’ve phoned, they’ll almost certainly call back.

Never order an expensive dish on the menu when someone treats you to lunch or dinner

It’s the best feeling in the world when someone treats you to dinner or lunch. Never take that moment for granted by ordering the most expensive item on the menu. Be thankful and simply allow things to unfold naturally.

Don’t ask awkward questions like, ‘Oh so you aren’t married yet?’ or ‘Don’t you have kids’ or ‘Why didn’t you buy a house?’ or why don’t you buy a car?

It isn’t your problem, for God’s sake! Instead, give compliments or simply shut up if you don’t have anything positive to say.

Always open the door for the person coming behind you

It makes no difference if the person is male or female, senior or junior. You don’t get smaller by being kind to people in public. Being a good person costs nothing.

Return the money you’ve borrowed even before the person you’ve borrowed the money from remembers or asks for it

It demonstrates your honesty and character. The same applies to anything else you’ve borrowed from others.

Say “thank you” when someone is helping you

It motivates one to achieve more and demonstrates gratitude. A lack of a “thank you” could turn the person off from helping you in the future. A genuine expression of gratitude could brighten someone’s day.

You don’t have any right to comment on someone’s weight

Many individuals are unpleasant when they see someone’s appearance. Hey, you don’t know what’s going on in their lives that’s causing them to gain weight. They could have had medical issues that contributed to their weight increase. Regardless, they will talk about losing weight if they want to.

Mind your business unless anything involves you directly – just stay out of it

If you are not directly involved in something, let it alone. It is not your concern to be concerned with the affairs of others. And it will not benefit you in any way.

When someone shows you a photo on their phone, don’t swipe left or right

Privacy is precious. You never know what will happen next when you swipe. Simply be grateful when someone grants you access to their phone.

If someone is speaking directly to you, staring at your phone is rude

When someone is speaking to you, don’t veer away from their gaze. People will feel bad if they notice you aren’t listening or paying attention to them.

Again, being a decent human being cost absolutely nothing. And being good to others does not make you insignificant.