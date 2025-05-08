News Americas, New York, NY, May 8, 2025: The Catholic Church has entered a new chapter with the election of Pope Leo XIV, born Robert Francis Prevost, marking a series of historic firsts. As the first pope from the Americas, the first American and Peruvian pontiff, and the first Augustinian to lead the Church in nearly six centuries, his ascension is both groundbreaking and deeply symbolic.

The newly elected Pope Leo XIV (l), the American Robert Prevost, appears emotional on the balcony of St. Peter’s Basilica in the Vatican after the conclave. (Photo by Marijan Murat/picture alliance via Getty Images)

Here are ten key facts to know about Pope Leo XIV:

First American and Peruvian Pope

Born on September 14, 1955, in Chicago to a French-Italian father and a Spanish mother, Prevost holds dual citizenship with the United States and Peru. He became a Peruvian citizen after decades of missionary and pastoral work in the country. An Augustinian Leader

Pope Leo XIV is the first member of the Order of Saint Augustine to ascend to the papacy since Pope Eugene IV in the 15th century. He served as Prior General of the Augustinians from 2001 to 2013, demonstrating his longstanding commitment to the order. Multilingual and Academically Accomplished

Fluent in English, Spanish, Italian, French, and Portuguese, and proficient in Latin and German, he earned a Bachelor of Science in Mathematics from Villanova University and advanced degrees in theology and canon law from the Catholic Theological Union and the Pontifical University of Saint Thomas Aquinas. Missionary Work in Peru

His missionary journey began in Peru in 1985, where he served as a parish pastor, seminary teacher, and diocesan official. He was appointed Bishop of Chiclayo in 2015, a position he held until 2023. Advocate for Immigrants and Refugees

Pope Leo XIV has been recognized for his compassionate work with marginalized communities, including Venezuelan migrants in Peru. He has publicly criticized policies that he perceives as unjust towards immigrants and refugees. As Cardinal he has consistently spoken out against policies he viewed as harmful to families and marginalized communities. He publicly condemned practices such as family separation at the U.S. border and the deportation of vulnerable individuals, sharing critical commentary on X (formerly Twitter). His digital presence reflected a deep commitment to empathy and the inherent dignity of all people, particularly immigrants and refugees. He re-shared posts denouncing the Trump administration’s immigration policies and highlighted their moral shortcomings in light of Christian values. In one instance, he also questioned Vice President J.D. Vance’s public remarks about prioritizing love, underscoring his belief in universal compassion. Prevost’s views echo a broader vision of the Catholic Church rooted in social justice, inclusion, and the protection of the vulnerable – continuing the legacy of Pope Francis and others who prioritized care for the marginalized. Close Ally of Pope Francis

Appointed by Pope Francis as Prefect of the Dicastery for Bishops and President of the Pontifical Commission for Latin America in 2023, he is seen as a continuation of Francis’s emphasis on social justice and inclusion. Sex Scandal Handling

While Cardinal Robert Prevost has faced scrutiny over two cases involving clergy sexual abuse, his supporters and Church authorities affirm that he acted appropriately and within canonical norms. The first case dates back to his time as provincial of the Augustinian Province of Chicago (1999–2001), involving a priest previously convicted of abuse. While the priest briefly resided near a school, reports indicate Prevost neither authorized the arrangement nor had oversight, as the individual was not an Augustinian. The situation occurred before the implementation of the U.S. bishops’ Dallas Charter. The second case arose in Peru during Prevost’s tenure as Bishop of Chiclayo, where two priests were accused of abusing three girls in 2022. While some critics alleged mishandling, the diocese maintains that Prevost received the victims personally, encouraged them to report to civil authorities, and initiated a canonical investigation. The findings were submitted to the Vatican’s Dicastery for the Doctrine of the Faith in July 2022. Supporters cite Vatican correspondence confirming Prevost followed all required procedures and provided care to those involved. They contend the cases have been inaccurately portrayed in some media, emphasizing his consistent cooperation with Church and civil protocols. Symbolic Papal Name

Choosing the name Leo XIV, he pays homage to Pope Leo XIII, known for his advocacy for workers’ rights and social justice, signaling a similar focus in his papacy. Emphasis on Peace and Dialogue

In his first public address, he greeted the world with “Peace be with you,” emphasizing a message of peace and dialogue “without fear.” Historic Election

Elected on May 8, 2025, during the second day of the papal conclave, his election was announced by Cardinal Dominique Mamberti from the balcony of Saint Peter’s Basilica, where Pope Leo XIV appeared to greet the gathered faithful.

Pope Leo XIV’s election represents a significant moment in the history of the Catholic Church, reflecting a blend of tradition and progressive values, and a deep connection to both North and South America.