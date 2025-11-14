Top 10 Caribbean Things To Do Right Now

By Ramotsamai Itumeleng Khunyeli

News Americas, New York, Fri., Nov. 14, 2025: The Caribbean offers far more than sun and sand. From St. Lucia’s volcanic mud baths to pirate-themed Jeep adventures in the Bahamas, these ten standout tours blend nature, culture, and excitement. Whether you love snorkelling, hiking, sailing, or simply soaking up island life, each experience promises an unforgettable way to discover the region’s true spirit. Here are ten of the Top Things To Do per TripAdvisor travellers.

Ultimate Island Jeep Safari With Natural Pool, Baby Beach & Lunch

Tourists arrived at the Bushiribana gold mill, a historic witness of the Aruba’s past that has become one of the stops during the 4×4 tours in the wild north-east coast of the island.

Aruba

The Ultimate Island Jeep Safari is an eight-hour guided tour operated by ABC Tours Aruba, offering off-road access to several of the island’s key natural and historical sites. Participants travel in custom 4×4 Land Rovers with suspension seating and visit locations including the Natural Pool, Baby Beach, Arikok National Park, Bushiribana Gold Mill Ruins, and California Lighthouse.

The tour includes snorkelling gear, cold drinks, and a BBQ lunch with vegetarian, chicken, and fish options. It is available in English, Dutch, and Spanish, and accommodates up to 160 participants. Snorkelling at the Natural Pool is weather-dependent. The experience is rated 5.0/5 by over 8,000 travellers and is suitable for ages 3 to 99. Pricing starts at approximately $125 for adults and $70 for children.

Visitors to El Yunque National Forest in Puerto Rico enjoy a swim at La Mina Falls.

The Half-Day Yunque Rainforest Waterslide & Rope Swing Guided Tour is a four-hour hiking and swimming excursion through the eastern side of El Yunque National Forest. The tour includes two waterfall stops: one with a rope swing and plunge pool, the other featuring a natural rock waterslide and cliff jump, along with guided commentary on local flora and wildlife.

Participants must be in moderate physical condition and wear closed-toe shoes suitable for muddy terrain. Life jackets are provided, but guests must bring their own snacks and water. Transportation is not included. The tour accommodates up to 40 participants and is rated 4.9/5 by over 4,300 travellers. Pricing starts at $25 per person.

The 4.5-hour Dominican Adventure tour offers guided ATV rides through jungle terrain, a swim in a freshwater cenote, and tastings of locally produced chocolate, coffee, and rum. Operated in small groups of up to 15 participants, the tour includes stops at Macao Beach, Farallon, Cueva de la Aventura, and a working organic farm.

The gorgeous sands and palm trees of Macao beach, Punta Cana, Dominican Republic.

Round-trip hotel transportation, safety briefings, and snorkelling gear are provided. The tour is suitable for ages 5 and up and is rated 4.8/5 by over 2,700 travellers. Pricing starts at $59.73 per person. Closed-toe shoes are recommended, and guests should bring swimwear, sunscreen, and cash for tips or souvenirs.

The Beginner Scuba Diving with Turtles & Videos tour is a 90-minute guided experience at Escambrón Marine Park, designed for first-time divers. Participants receive a safety briefing and basic instruction before joining a small group underwater tour through La Pocita Bay. No certification is required, and all gear is provided.

The tour includes free downloadable video footage and opportunities to observe sea turtles, seahorses, and coral. It is operated by Try Scuba Diving Puerto Rico and limited to eight participants per session. Rated 4.9/5 by over 1,400 travellers, the experience is suitable for ages 10 and up. Pricing starts at $109 per person. Restrictions apply for certain health conditions and age groups.

The 4.5-hour guided boat tour from Sainte-Rose offers small-group access to Guadeloupe’s mangrove forests, coral reefs, and secluded islets. Operated in French and limited to 12 participants, the tour includes snorkelling gear, a local planteur cocktail, and commentary on regional biodiversity and conservation.

Stops include white sand îlets and a sunken wreck, with swimming and snorkelling available throughout. Rated 4.9/5 by over 1,400 travellers, the tour is recommended for nature-focused visitors and families. Pricing starts at $52.28 per person, with a €1 taxes payable on-site.

The Afternoon Snorkel, Pizza & Sunset Tour is a 5.5-hour catamaran cruise operated by Reef Surfari, departing seasonally from St. Thomas and St. John. The itinerary includes two snorkelling stops in Virgin Islands National Park, a visit to the floating pizzeria Pizza Pi, and a sunset return with open bar and music.

Vibrant sunrise from Ram Head Peak overlooking the beautiful secluded Salt Pond Beach on the tropical Caribbean island of St. John in the US Virgin Islands

The tour is suitable for ages 5 and up and includes snorkelling gear, safety briefings, and unlimited drinks. Rated 4.9/5 by over 1,300 travellers, it is popular for group outings and special occasions. Pricing starts at $120 per person. Departure times vary by season.

Pirate Jeep Sightseeing Adventure

The Pirate Jeep Sightseeing Adventure is a three-hour private tour operated by Pirate Jeep Tours, offering guided visits to ten scenic and historical sites across New Providence Island. Participants travel in themed Jeep Wranglers with live narration from costumed guides and stops at landmarks including Queen’s Staircase, Fort Fincastle, and John Watling’s Distillery.

The tour includes bottled water, hotel or cruise port pickup, and opportunities to sample Bahamian teas and visit artisan shops. Rated 5.0/5 by over 990 travellers, it is suitable for ages 2 to 99 and priced from $165 per Jeep. Group size is limited to six passengers per vehicle.

The Best Catamaran Day Sail is a five-hour guided cruise operated by Random Wind Charters, offering access to Mullet Bay and Little Bay for snorkeling, paddleboarding, and beach relaxation. The itinerary includes sailing along both the French and Dutch coasts of the island, with panoramic views and flexible routing based on sea conditions.

The tour includes snorkeling gear, a Tarzan swing, open bar, and a homemade lunch. It accommodates up to 30 guests and is rated 5.0/5 by over 1,000 travellers. Pricing starts at $139 per person. Departure points include Dock Maarten Marina and Nowhere Special in Simpson Bay.

The Private Authentic Down-to-Earth Half Day Tour is a three-hour customizable sightseeing experience operated by Allbin Adventure Tours. Departing from hotels or cruise ports in Falmouth and Montego Bay, the tour includes stops such as the Hip Strip, Margaritaville, Sam Sharpe Square, and local eateries, with options tailored to guest preferences.

Falmouth, Jamaica – February 12, 2015: View of the tax free and local shopping area inside the Falmouth Cruise Port, along with people palm trees and two cruise ships docked in Falmouth, Jamaica

Transportation is provided in air-conditioned vehicles for private groups of up to six people. Rated 5.0/5 by over 395 travellers, the tour is suitable for all ages and includes hotel pickup and drop-off. Pricing starts at $55 per adult, with flexibility based on group size and itinerary.

Soufriere Volcano Experience

The Soufrière Volcano Experience is a seven- to eight-hour guided tour featuring visits to Sulphur Springs, Venus Estate Waterfall, and multiple scenic stops across St. Lucia’s west coast. Participants travel by 4×4 safari vehicle through fishing villages and banana plantations, with commentary on the island’s geology and culture.

Sulphur Springs Drive-in volcano at Soufriere, St Lucia with fumaroles and mud pools.

The tour includes a mud bath, waterfall swim, and lunch overlooking the Pitons or Caribbean Sea. Rated 4.9/5 by over 470 travellers, it is suitable for ages 5 and up. Pricing starts at $135 per person and includes hotel or cruise port pickup, beverages, and gratuities.

Whether you’re sailing past volcanic peaks, diving with turtles, or off-roading through jungle trails, the Caribbean offers guided experiences that go far beyond the shoreline. These ten tours combine local insight, natural beauty, and traveller-friendly logistics, making them ideal for anyone seeking a deeper, more memorable way to explore the islands.