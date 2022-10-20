The Government of St. Vincent and the Grenadines has already spent 100-million dollars to prepare for construction of the New Port in Capital, Kingstown.

That’s according to Minister of Finance and Economic Planning, Camillo Gonsalves who was speaking on NBC’s Face to Face Program yesterday.

The Minister said the Contractor has been actively involved in the preparation phase of the Port Modernization Project.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/PORT-PREP.mp3

Minister Gonsalves said the construction phase of the Port Project will begin in earnest next year.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/PORT-WORK.mp3

Sellhorn Engineering from Germany and Aecon Construction Group will be involved in the construction of the Port.