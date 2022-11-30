Defense coming through for attack-minded Brazil at World Cup
$100 million pumped into new Wendy’s Mandeville location
8 cocaine-smuggling Americans convicted after arrest at Jamaica pier
Interesting facts: Sweet potatoes aren’t potatoes
Police ask for help to find missing child
‘Jamaica is the place,’ PM says as he encourages others to invest
NBA: Doncic gets triple-double as Mavericks beat Warriors 116-113
Qatar World Cup 2022 schedule: Wednesday, November 30
PAJ condemns attack on journalists during protest at Homestead Primary
Director of GARA Restaurants, Michelle Myers Mayne (left-centre), Wendy’s Marketing Officer Chadale Smith (right), and excited team members at the Wendy’s Mandeville restaurant proudly cut the ribbon to signal the official opening of Wendy’s newest location.
NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!
The fast-food options for Manchester residents have been enhanced with the official opening of the parish’s first Wendy’s restaurant, located at the Sovereign Centre Mandeville.
The newest location was commissioned at a cost of over $100 million and will provide 35 jobs when fully staffed.
“The launch of the Mandeville restaurant is yet another milestone for us as we continue efforts to expand the brand across Jamaica”, noted the Director of Wendy’s Jamaica parent company GARA Restaurants, Michelle Myers Mayne.
She added: “Wendy’s is a family brand above all else, and so we were delighted to receive a warm welcome from the residents of Mandeville. We look forward to providing the excellent products and services to which our customers have become accustomed. Wendy’s is proud to be a part of Mandeville’s social and economic development by providing 35 jobs and opportunities for professional growth.”
Wendy’s foray into Mandeville forms part of the brand’s strategic efforts to expand beyond the Kingston and St Andrew area and broaden its contribution to Jamaica’s economic development.
Wendy’s Mandeville is the third restaurant outside the Corporate Area; the other two are in Braeton, Portmore, and Montego Bay, St James.The opening of Wendy’s Mandeville brings the number of Wendy’s restaurants operated by GARA Restaurants to eight.
GARA Restaurants Limited is a family-owned and operated restaurant group based in Kingston, Jamaica.
GARA is led by Myers Mayne, who brings leading industry expertise to the Wendy’s brand, with over 25 years of restaurant experience in the QSR industry.
More From
The Spanish Town Police are seeking the public’s assistance to locate the relatives of a child identified as Lemoy Nesbeth Jr, who was found wandering in Ocho Rios, St Ann on Monday, November 28
An Ananda Alert has been activated for 13-year-old Jevon Easy of Jones Avenue, Spanish Town, St Catherine, who has been missing since Saturday, November 26.
He is of dark complexion, medium build
A man who died in police custody while awaiting trial for murder might not rest in peace anytime soon, as the police are yet to bring evidence of his death to the Home Circuit Court.
Fitzroy Minott
Bolt congratulated Powell on his accomplishments and even joked that Powell is in better shape than he is.
DOHA, Qatar (AP) — Neymar will miss Brazil’s last group game at the World Cup because of his right ankle injury, the team doctor said Tuesday.
Rodrigo Lasmar said the Brazil forward will