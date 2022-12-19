Invest in the Caribbean
100 women to get free pap smears compliments Lions Club St Vincent South

The content originally appeared on: NBC SVG
One hundred women will be benefitting from pap smears compliments the Lions Club St. Vincent South.

That is according to President of the Lions Club St. Vincent South Dionne John during a recent interview with NBC news.

Ms. John said the women eligible for these free Pap smears are those within the clubs service area who would usually access the public health care system.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/12/FREE-SMEARS.mp3

Coordinator of the Project Dr. Roger Duncan spoke about the importance of pap smears and he noted that they have so far collected a total of thirty samples for analysis.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/12/DUNCAN-PAP-SMEARS.mp3

