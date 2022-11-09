Eleven more days remain, until the first major post-COVID sporting event commences in the Middle East.

The 22nd edition of the FIFA World Cup will welcome some familiar teams and players, but also some who have been absent for a very long time.

One such team is Canada, who are returning to the global event after 36 years and they have made their arrival in style.

The North American representatives finished top of the Concacaf final round table, with 28 points from 14 matches, scoring the most in the group (23) and conceding the least (7), while defeating continental powerhouses and fellow World Cup attendees Mexico, the United States and Costa Rica.

Qualification is a significant milestone for team Canada, who boast a very young and talented squad, led by European-based players Alphonso Davies, Jonathan David, and Tajon Buchanan, however the team’s lack of experience at this stage may prove to be a challenge and their return maybe a brief one.

Country: Canada

Capital: Ottawa

Population: 38.25 million

Confederation: Confederation for North and Central America and the Caribbean (Concacaf)

Group: F

Professional League: Canadian Premier League & Major League Soccer (MLS)

World Cup appearances:14 (2022)

Qualification status: Winners of UEFA Group E

Key players: Alphonso Davies (Bayern Munich, Germany), Atiba Hutchinson (Besiktas, Turkey), Jonathan David (Lille, France), Junior Hoilett (Reading, England), Tajon Buchanan (Club Brugge, Belgium)

Coach: John Herdman (English)

Group mates: Croatia, Belgium, Morocco

Predictions: Their inexperience will cost them in a group with Germany and Croatia. Likely to be eliminated at the group stage.