A High Alert has been activated for 11-year-old Donnalee Ellis of Third Street, Trench Town in Kingston 12, who has been missing since Saturday, December 31.

She is of brown complexion and medium build.

Reports from the Denham Town Police are that about 8:45 pm, Donnalee was last seen at home dressed in a grey blouse, grey tights and a pair of pink Adidas slippers.

All efforts made to locate her since then have been unsuccessful.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Donnalee Ellis is being asked to contact the Denham Town police at 876-922-6441, the police 119 emergency number, or the nearest police station.