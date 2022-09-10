People in Georgetown

The Ministry of Health has reported that another 12 persons have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in Guyana.

This now takes active COVID-19 cases in the country up to 161 including eight persons 153 persons in home isolation and the remaining eight persons in institutional isolation.

Another two persons are also in institutional quarantine.

Guyana’s COVID-19 death toll remains at 1279, while some 69,746 persons have recovered from the life-threatening virus so far.