Entrepreneurs gain access to billion-dollar venture capital network
12-y-o girl gone missing after leaving home in St Andrew for school
Over 10,000 to benefit from Sligoville Water System Upgrade
Prince Swanny’s Swanology album with Skillibeng collab out now
Digital loan origination now available through Phoenix International
FIFA makes 10-team playoff draw for Women’s World Cup
Bad Market wins Superstars Marlin Tournament
Poll: Do you have a budget for Heroes Day?
Fugitive slapped with gun charges after firing at cops, fleeing island
Carissa Woodhouse
NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!
A High Alert has been activated for 12-year-old Carissa Woodhouse of Seaview Garden, St Andrew, who has been missing since Wednesday, October 12.
She is of brown complexion, medium build, and is about 167 centimetres (five feet six inches) tall.
Reports from the Seaview Garden police are that about 10:30 am, Woodhouse was last seen leaving home for school wearing her school uniform–a green tunic and white blouse and black Air Force Sneakers.
Efforts made to contact her since then have all been unsuccessful.
Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Carissa Woodhouse is being asked to contact
the Seaview Garden police at 876-997-9372, the police 119 emergency number, or the nearest police station.
More From
Miller-Uibo of the Bahamas also among the women nominees
When Constable Owen Graham responded to a call while on duty in December 2019, he had no idea that his life would change forever.
As fate would have it, the vehicle in which the officer was travell
Seventy-three-year-old Nigel Powell of Harton, Lacovia district in St Elizabeth has been missing since Sunday, October 1.
He is of brown complexion, slim built and about 182 centimetres (six feet)
The police are searching for a man who reportedly assaulted a female student on the grounds of a popular high school in the Portmore area of St Catherine.
The man was captured on video punching the
An amazing teenager dubbed the ‘World’s Most Flexible Girl’ has set a new record for a mind-blowing contortion.
Liberty Barros, 14, completed the world record for the
Incident happened in Bog Walk St Catherine