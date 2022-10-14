A High Alert has been activated for 12-year-old Carissa Woodhouse of Seaview Garden, St Andrew, who has been missing since Wednesday, October 12.

She is of brown complexion, medium build, and is about 167 centimetres (five feet six inches) tall.

Reports from the Seaview Garden police are that about 10:30 am, Woodhouse was last seen leaving home for school wearing her school uniform–a green tunic and white blouse and black Air Force Sneakers.

Efforts made to contact her since then have all been unsuccessful.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Carissa Woodhouse is being asked to contact

the Seaview Garden police at 876-997-9372, the police 119 emergency number, or the nearest police station.