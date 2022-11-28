One 9mm pistol containing ten 9mm rounds of ammunition was seized by the Negril Police on the West End main road, Westmoreland on Monday, November 28.

Reports are that at about 2:45 a.m., lawmen carried out an operation in the area when a premises was searched and the firearm and ammunition found.

Thirteen persons were taken into custody in connection with the seizure however; their identities are being withheld pending further investigations.