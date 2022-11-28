Promotion 24/7 with CaribPR
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Mona School of Business and Management celebrates 10 years

Carib Cement to equip trucks with road safety technologies

Three civil Servants receive FHC Civil Servants of the Year Awards

GraceKennedy surpasses $100b revenue target set to mark anniversary

Macys.com

Man who shot cop and fled, held at hospital and later charged

Neymar gets treatment at hotel as Brazil plays at World Cup

Local stock market kicks off trading week on a high

WHO renames monkeypox as mpox, citing racism concerns

Fake ‘Jamaican bananas’ found on Canadian store shelves

21 things students wish their teachers knew or understood

Monday Nov 28

31?C
Jamaica News
Loop News

27 minutes ago

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

One 9mm pistol containing ten 9mm rounds of ammunition was seized by the Negril Police on the West End main road, Westmoreland on Monday, November 28.

Reports are that at about 2:45 a.m., lawmen carried out an operation in the area when a premises was searched and the firearm and ammunition found.

Thirteen persons were taken into custody in connection with the seizure however; their identities are being withheld pending further investigations.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Business

Mona School of Business and Management celebrates 10 years

Jamaica News

13 people in custody after cops seize illegal gun in Westmoreland

Jamaica News

Carib Cement to equip trucks with road safety technologies

More From

Jamaica News

Jamaican ranked among the 10 most influential black Britons

Paulette Simpson, the UK-based JN Group executive, has been ranked among Britain’s top 10 most influential people of African or Caribbean heritage.

She was ranked number eight on the Powerlist 2023

Jamaica News

Clarendon farmer gone missing after being seen on Portmore farm

Nineteen-year-old Oniel Forbes, otherwise called ‘Sun Sun’, a farmer of Howell’s Content in York Town, Clarendon, has been missing since Tuesday, November 22.

He has bleached skin and is of slim bu

Sport

VIDEO: Asafa Powell announces retirement from track and field

Bolt congratulated Powell on his accomplishments and even joked that Powell is in better shape than he is.

Entertainment

Rihanna, A$AP Rocky attend ‘Iconic’ Beenie Man show in Barbados

Pop star Rihanna and her rapper boyfriend, A$AP Rocky, were out on Friday to attend a show featuring King of the Dancehall Beenie Man in Barbados at Kensington Oval, as the three were seen backstage a

FIFA World Cup(TM)

WATCH: Riots in Belgium, Netherlands after Morocco win at World Cup

Riots broke out in several Belgian and Dutch cities after Morocco’s 2-0 upset win over Belgium at the World Cup Sunday.

Police detained about a dozen people after they deployed water cannons and fi

Jamaica News

UPDATE: 1 dead, 3 in serious condition after truck crash in HWT

Female driver warned for prosecution

Digital Marketing by Hard Beat Communications

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR