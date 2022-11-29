An Ananda Alert has been activated for 13-year-old Jevon Easy of Jones Avenue, Spanish Town, St Catherine, who has been missing since Saturday, November 26.

He is of dark complexion, medium build and about 121 centimetres (four feet) tall.

Reports from the Spanish Town police are that about 5:30 pm, Jevon was last seen at Coronation Market in downtown Kingston wearing a black T-shirt, green shorts and a pair of black and white slippers.

He has not been seen or heard from since then.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Jevon Easy is being asked to contact the Spanish Town police at 876-984-2305, the police 119 emergency number, or the nearest police station.