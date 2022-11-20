Another 14 persons have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in the last 24 hours, according to the Ministry of Health.

This now takes active COVID-19 cases in Guyana to 89 including three patients in the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and the remaining persons in isolation, that is, four in institutional isolation and the other 82 in home isolation.

One more person is also in institutional quarantine.

The COVID-19 death toll remains at 1281, while recovered cases in the country also remain at 70,170.