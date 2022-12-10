PPV operators urged to cooperate with new road rules
A teenage boy is among two people charged with the Tuesday, November 29 killing of 16-year-old Tiwan Allen in North Parade, Kingston.
Charged with murder is 18-year-old Shevon Lawrence of Luke Lane, Kingston. He is jointly charged with a 15-year-old boy.
Reports are that Tiwan and the 15-year-old boy allegedly had a dispute. The teen along with Lawrence later attacked Tiwan and stabbed him several times. Tiwan was pronounced dead at the hospital.
The police were summoned and the attackers were taken into custody.
They were both charged following the recording of witness statements as well as the caution statements that they gave.
Their court date is being arranged.
