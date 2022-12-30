An Ananda Alert has been activated for 15-year-old Royanna Knight of Frazers Content, Spanish Town, St Catherine, who has been missing since Thursday, December 15.

She is of brown complexion and slim build and about 160 centimetres (five feet three inches) tall.

Reports from the Spanish Town police are that Royanna was last seen leaving home at about 6am dressed in her Old Harbour High School uniform.

All efforts to locate her have so far been unsuccessful.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Royanna Knight is being asked to contact the Spanish Town police at 876-984-2305, the police 119 emergency number, or the nearest police station.

No photograph of Royanna Knight was available at the time of this publication.