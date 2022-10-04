Promotion 24/7 with CaribPR
Michael Murray

An Ananda Alert has been activated and a search is on for 14-year-old Micheal Murray of Spanish Town, St Catherine, who has been missing since Monday, October 3.

He is of brown complexion, medium build and is about 152 centimetres (five feet) tall.

Reports from the Spanish Town police are that about 3pm, Micheal was last seen in Half-Way Tree, St Andrew wearing a khaki suit of clothing.

He has not been heard from since then.

Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Micheal Murray is being asked to contact the Spanish Town police at 876-984-2305, the police 119 emergency number, or the nearest police station.

