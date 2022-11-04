Promotion 24/7 with CaribPR
The content originally appeared on: Jamaica News Loop News
Breaking News

Entrepreneur finds niche in haircare business

10 Jamaican schools that have been renamed

Jamaica hits two million stopover arrivals for 2022

GraceKennedy partners with Ding Dong for financial education series

Loop News to celebrate Good News Day across 7 sites

Whitley-Rae Davis is the JN Foundation Scholar for St Catherine

Gunmen on ‘bike’ attack motorist close to school on South Camp Road

Thursday’s trading on JSE marked by heavy losses

Germany’s Timo Werner out of World Cup with ankle injury

Gov’t looking to introduce nuclear power in Jamaica’s energy mix

Friday Nov 04

27?C
Jamaica News
Loop News

1 hrs ago

Crash on Melrose Hill Bypass…

NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!

Three people are dead and 13 others injured following a two-vehicle crash on Melrose Hill bypass, Manchester on Friday.

Reports are that at about 11:30 am, a taxi driver was operating a white motor vehicle when it collided with a grey van traveling in the opposite direction on the busy roadway.

Police sources report that eight people were traveling in each vehicle.

Three of the victims from the vehicle, which was being used as a taxi, later succumbed to their injuries at the hospital.

Reports are that the other 13 victims were taken to a medical facility to undergo medical checks.

Related Articles

Recent Articles

Business

Entrepreneur finds niche in haircare business

Jamaica News

Three dead, 13 others injured in Melrose Hill Bypass crash

Our Endz

10 Jamaican schools that have been renamed

More From

Business

Couple beefs up Portmore’s dining experience with Timber Lounge

When Sean-Paul Morgan and Kadian Thomas established a bar and grill three years ago in Portmore, St Catherine, the selling point they pitched to patrons was: “you don’t have to cross the toll for a go

Jamaica News

Hunt on for ‘Grimy Boss’, most wanted man said operating in Bull Bay

The police have listed 29-year-old Nesta Morrison, otherwise called ‘Bigga Crime’ or ‘Grimy Boss’, as one of the most wanted men who has been wreaking havoc in the 11 Miles Area of Bull Bay, St Thomas

Jamaica News

Man cleaning KPH sewer finds ‘deceased foetus’

The Ministry of Health & Wellness says it has received a report of the discovery of a deceased foetus in the sewer at the Kingston Public Hospital.

The ministry made the disclosure late T

Jamaica News

JLP MPs show support for independent representative, George Wright

Members of the governing Jamaica Labour Party (JLP) continue to send mixed messages about whether the disgraced Member of Parliament (MP) for Westmoreland Central, George Wright, is gearing for a retu

Jamaica News

Young pig farmer dreams of state-of-the-art facility

Twenty-four-year-old pig farmer Giovanni Morris dreams of establishing his own state-of-the-art facility, which will integrate technology into the animal-rearing process.

Currently, the Portlan

World News

Rent My Handy Husband: ‘Business is booming’

UK wife decides to rent out her partner to do odd jobs for ?40-an-hour

Digital Marketing by Hard Beat Communications

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR