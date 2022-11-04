Three people are dead and 13 others injured following a two-vehicle crash on Melrose Hill bypass, Manchester on Friday.

Reports are that at about 11:30 am, a taxi driver was operating a white motor vehicle when it collided with a grey van traveling in the opposite direction on the busy roadway.

Police sources report that eight people were traveling in each vehicle.

Three of the victims from the vehicle, which was being used as a taxi, later succumbed to their injuries at the hospital.

Reports are that the other 13 victims were taken to a medical facility to undergo medical checks.