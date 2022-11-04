Sweet 16.

That is the number of days remaining until the 2022 FIFA World Cup in Qatar.

After their world dominance between 2008 and 2013, Spain has endured a tough period which resulted in FIFA World Cup group stage elimination in 2014 and round of 16 exit in 2018.

Spain was voted FIFA’s Team of the Year from 2008, consecutively till 2013, a feat only matched by Brzil.

This accolade was earned thanks to European Championship titles in 2008 and 2012, along with their World Cup triumph in 2010.

The retirement of key players and the aspirations of other nations, saw Spain’s decline, at least by their standards.

Spain is ranked seventh in the FIFA standings despite their dive in rewards and are capable of returning to the previous heights which made them a dominant force in world football.

Country: Spain

Capital: Madrid

Population: 47.3 million

Confederation: UEFA (Europe)

Group: E

Professional League: La Liga

World Cup appearances: 16 (2022)

Qualification status: Winners of Group B

Key players: Sergio Busquets (Barcelona, Spain), Pedri (Barcelona, Spain), Alvaro Morata (Atletico Madrid, Spain), Pau Torres (Villareal, Spain), Unai Simon (Athletic Bilbao, Spain)

Coach: Luis Enrique (Spanish)

Group mates: Costa Rica, Germany, Japan

Predictions: This is a tricky group to predict, with two former world champions, along with two emerging nations.

Spain has the experience and unmasked talent to go beyond the group stage.

If successful in the preliminary round, I believe they can reach the quarterfinal round.

Group winners or runners-up is a realistic prediction for the Spanish.