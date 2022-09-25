The content originally appeared on: INews Guyana
Dead Stanton Garraway

A teenager is now dead after he was struck down by a motorcar while on his motorcycle on the Linden-Soesdyke Highway.

The dead youth has been identified as 17-year-old Stanton Garraway of Lot Kairuni Village, Linden-Soesdyke Highway.

INews understands that the accident occurred on the Silver Hill Public Road, Linden-Soesdyke Highway just after 14:00h on Saturday.

Reports reaching this publication revealed that Garraway was on his motorcycle, driving along the highway when a motorcar drove out of a trail and into his path. This resulted in a collision between the bike and the car.

Upon impact, the teenager was flung off of the motorcycle and fell onto the roadway, where he was fatally injured.

