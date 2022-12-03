5 beauty tips for Christmas party season
An Ananda Alert has been activated for 17-year-old Fabian Dawkins of Milton Avenue, Kingston 20 who has been missing since Friday, December 02.
He is of brown complexion, slim build and about 175 centimetres (5 feet 9 inches) tall.
Reports from the Duhaney Park police are that at about 8:00 am, Fabian was last seen leaving home for school wearing a blue shirt, blue pants, and a pair of black shoes. He has not been heard from since.
Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Fabian Dawkins is being asked to contact the Duhaney Park
Police at 876-933-4280, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.
