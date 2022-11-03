T-18… Qatar will be the center of attention, as the greatest show on earth will be held for the first time in the Middle East region.

It would be the second FIFA World Cup to be hosted by the Asian continent, after the 2002 championship which was held in Japan and South Korea.

Denmark managed to advance to the Round of 16 in 2002 but were eliminated by England 3-0.

Progressing from the group stage never seems to be an issue for the Danes, for, they have only failed to move on from the preliminaries once in their five previous appearances, and that was in South Africa 2010.

Since their first World Cup appearance in 1986, where they finish top of Group E, after wins over West Germany, Uruguay and Scotland, the Danes then bowed out at the first knockout stage, something they continued in 2002 and 2018.

In fact, the only time they have made it beyond the Round of 16, is in 1998 when they reached the quarterfinals versus Brazil and were defeated 3-2.

An encouraging 2022 World Cup Qualifying campaign, along with a fourth-place finish at last year’s European Championship, and with the imminent end of a golden generation, Denmark will be looking to do all they can, to go beyond where they have never been.

Country: Denmark

Capital: Copenhagen

Population: 5.8 million

Confederation: UEFA (Europe)

Group: D

Professional League: Danish Superliga

World Cup appearances: 6 (2022)

Qualification status: Winners of group F

Key players: Kasper Schmeichel (Nice, France), Simon Kjaer (AC Milan, Italy), Christian Eriksen (Manchester United, England), Christian Norgaard (Brentford, England), Thomas Delaney (Sevilla, Spain)

Coach: Kasper Kjulmand (Danish)

Group mates: Australia, France, Tunisia

Prediction: The Danes are expected to advance to the next round of competition, maybe even as group winners, if they are consistent in their performances.