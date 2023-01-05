Eighteen-year-old Zavia Williams and her two-month-old son Zarrek Roderick, both of Waltham Park Road, Kingston 10 have been missing since Monday, January 02.

Zavia is of dark complexion, slim build and about 177 centimetres (5 feet 5 inches) tall and Zarrek is also of dark complexion.

Reports from the Half-Way-Tree Police are that at about 5:15 pm., Zavia and her son were last seen in their community. When last seen Zavia was wearing a green-and-white blouse, blue shorts, and a pair of white slippers.

Efforts made to contact them have proven futile. Anyone knowing the whereabouts of Zavia Williams and Zarrek Roderick is asked to contact theHalf-Way-Tree police at 926-8184-5, police 119 emergency number or the nearest police station.

No photographs of Zavia Williams and Zarrek Roderick were available at the time of this publication.