18th Anniversary of Asot Michael’s Back to School program in Pares and Parham

Member of Parliament for St Peters, Hon. Asot Michael celebrated the 18th anniversary of his Back-to-School assistance program in Pares and Parham with the delivery of school supplies to over 200 students.

The Back-to-School packages for students from kindergarten to Grade 6 at both institutions include:

School Bags

Lunch Kits

Exercise Books

Pens, Pencils & Crayons

Stationery Sets

Geometry Sets

Rulers

Mr. Michael says since he was elected as Parliamentary Representative for the St Peters Constituency in 2004, successive governments of the UPP and ABLP have not given adequate attention to the education assistance needs of constituents.

As a result, “I committed myself to providing as much help as I can every year from my personal resources… I am happy we have been able to sustain this initiative for 18 years and I look forward to deepening and widening our assistance programs to these two important but underserved schools in the St Peters constituency”.

