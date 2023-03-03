As of Jan. 31, work had begun on 49 of 50 of the reform measures government promised following the Commission of Inquiry, with 19 already complete and 30 under way, according to a Feb. 22 summary of the COI Implementation Unit’s January report.

Prior to that, the unit’s previous summary was for Dec. 31, when 15 reform measures were completed with 33 others in progress.

Since then, four more reforms had been completed.

The latest report summary, which was published on the government website last week, showcases how the recommendations have been split into “actions.”

Of 132 total actions, 65 (about 49 percent) were complete, 24 (about 18 percent) were in progress, 22 (about 17 percent) were in progress and experiencing challenges, and 19 (about 14 percent) hadn’t been started yet.

During the month of January, the COI Implementation Unit stated, the government completed reforms including making the Register of Interests public, bringing the Public Service Transformation Programme on stream, and creating an agreement with the H. Lavity Stoutt Community College to implement a Public Service Learning Institute.

On Feb. 14, Governor John Rankin said that reforms were slower than expected when he released his second quarterly review on the effort.