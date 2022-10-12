Bayland Masters reclaim top spot in OBL-FIT
19-year-old wanted by police for questioning
Man wanted after escaping police custody
Notre Dame leads the goal feast in the BFA Republic Cup
Sagicor offers free health checks
Student stabbed on SJPI premises
Dust haze causing visibility issues despite rains
Weather report – Tropical wave affecting Barbados
Weather Alert – Flash flood watch extended
122 Ghanaian nurses arrive to work as QEH battles nurse shortage still
Jafari Antony Ramsay is advised to present himself to the Criminal Investigations Department
6 hrs ago
NEWYou can now listen to Loop News articles!
A 19-year-old man is wanted by the police for questioning in connection with serious criminal matters.
He is Jafari Antony Ramsay alias ‘Fari’ of Block 2F Silver Hill, Christ Church.
Ramsay is approximately five feet nine inches tall of a dark complexion and slim built.
Ramsay is advised that he can present himself to the Criminal Investigations Department at the Glebe Police Station, Glebe Land, St George accompanied by an attorney-at-law of his choice.
Any person, who may know the whereabouts of Jafari Antony Ramsay, is asked to contact the Criminal Investigations Department at the Glebe Police Station at telephone numbers 430-6819 or 6821, Police Emergency at 211, Crime Stoppers at 1 800-8477 or the nearest police station.
More From
The event was held in Samarkand, Uzbekistan
The Bajan watched the October 6 debut with some of his cast members
Police are searching for Oranile Holder, who escaped from lawful custody on October 6.
Holder, who is also known as Nilee, is approximately 5’5″, of brown complexion and slim built. His last
While on vacation in Antigua recently, two-time Olympic champion in the 100m and 200m Elaine Thompson-Herah dropped by Princess Margaret School to surprise a fan.
She shared video and photo hig
Jafari Antony Ramsay is advised to present himself to the Criminal Investigations Department