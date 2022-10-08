News

Undertakers arrive to remove the body of Theresa Lynch from the Arouca River. PHOTO BY ANGELO MARCELLE –

TWO DAYS of intense searches for Lopinot woman Theresa Lynch – who was swept away by floodwaters in the Surrey River – ended in sorrow and tears as he body was found on the eastern side of the Arouca River on Friday afternoon.

Lynch’s relative were inconsolable as they viewed her body and confirmed the identity to police. The 41-year-old woman of La Pastora Village, was attempting to cross the river in Surrey Village on Wednesday, with her brother William Ramlogan, to tend to crops on the other side of the river, when strong currents swept her away. Her brother tried in vain to rescue her.

Relatives, neighbours, members of the Fire Service’s Search and Rescue Unit, police and members of the Hunters Search and Rescue Team, embarked on searches of the Surrey River, the Arouca River and the Caroni River.

On Thursday, the search was suspended after police prevented the search parties from going to areas of the Caroni River near Oropune Gardens, because that area was cordoned off as police searched for gunmen who had earlier gunned down a man at Oropune Gardens.

At around midday on Friday, came news that a woman’s body was found lying among pieces of bamboo.Relatives later positively identified the body as being Lynch. Scores of residents gathered along the street to look on as police processes the scene.

Lynch’s body was found down a small track leading to the river where tall grasses were flattened by the high water levels caused by the heavy thunder showers between Wednesday and Thursday. A resident, whose house is not too far from the river bank where the body was found, told Newsday she remembered Lynch who sold vegetables to her.

SORROW: A relative of Theresa Lynch is helped by a man out of the area where Lynch’s body was found on Friday on the banks of the Arouca River. PHOTO BY ANGELO MARCELLE –

“I remember that lady. She was nice, this is really sad. She used to come around here in her produce van and sell plenty good things. I feel it was she who saved her brother when she realised they were getting into difficulties,” said the woman who asked not to be named.

A police report stated that Lynch, 41, of was found around 12.37 pm on the eastern bank of the Arouca River, about 500 feet south of La Florissante D’Abadie basketball courts. Lynch’s body was removed to the Forensic Sciences Centre in St James for an autopsy.

Head of the Hunters Search and Rescue Team, Captain Vallence Rambharat said, “We feel distraught at this point in time as it has been confirmed that Theresa’s body was found.

“We feel strongly that not enough attention has been made to weather advisories and bulletins by the Met Office and other agencies.

“We also feel strongly that farmers who have to tend to their gardens everyday should be conscious of the weather especially where you have rivers and water courses that could turn into a raging torrent in a short space of time. Additionally, when it comes to saving lives we have to always be aware of our safety at all times and not take chances.” Lopinot/Bon Air West MP Marvin Gonzales told Newsday, “It is with great grief and sadness that I mourn the death of Theresa Lynch, a dear constituent from the beautiful village of La Pastora.

“I offer my prayers and support to her family and pray that they are comforted during this difficult moment of sadness and loss. The family is a praying family and I know they have the resilience and strength to make it through this.”

Members of Lynch’s family who were at the scene, were too distraught to speak.