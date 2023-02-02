Basseterre St. Kitts, February 1 2023 (ZIZ Newsroom): The Police are investigating a shooting incident at New Ponds Site on Tuesday morning.

According to a police source the incident occurred at around 10:30 am. The police say several shots were fired at persons in the area but no one was injured.

The police arrived on the scene and collected pieces of evidence.

2 persons are in custody for questioning.

Investigations are underway and we’ll have more information as it becomes available.

-30-