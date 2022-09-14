News

TWO more people have died of covid19, said the Ministry of Health in its daily update on Tuesday. Meanwhile, 146 new infections were confirmed.

The deceased are two elderly males, one with multiple comorbidities and one with a single. Trinidad and Tobago now has 5,027 active cases.

Since the virus reached TT in March 2020, some 4,176 people have died.

Of these, as of September 7 some 3,463 were not fully vaccinated, 313 were fully vaccinated, and 390 deaths occurred before May 24, 2021 when vaccination began.

Of all covid19 patients between July 22, 2021 and September 7, some 16,487 (79.4 per cent) were not fully vaccinated; 4,266 (20.6 per cent) per cent were fully vaccinated.

During the pandemic, 181,567 patients have tested positive, of whom 172,364 recovered.

At present, 4,823 are in home self-isolation, 191 in hospital and 13 in step-down facilities.

To date, 828,256 people have been tested, of whom 336,427 were tested at private facilities and 491,829 public facilities.

Of TT’s population, 51.2 per cent are now fully vaccinated, namely 716,708 people, compared to 683,292 who have had no doses or just a first dose.

Of those people who are fully vaccinated, some 658,569 had the second dose of a two-dose regime and 58,139 a single-dose regime.

Some 695,264 people have had the first of a two-dose regime. Some 168,483 have had a booster dose.