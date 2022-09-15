News

The San Fernando General Hospital.

THE remaining two police constables who were hospitalised after an accident in Tarouba two weeks ago have been discharged.

One had head injuries which caused nerve damage, and the other had to have an arm amputated.

Acting Snr Supt of the Southern Division Richard Smith said within the next two days, a decision will be made on charges to be laid.

On August 28 at around 10.30 am, PCs Nicholas Li, Grayson Edwards, Jesse St John and Akido Clovis were leaving Tarouba after working at the FOC (Festival of Colour): Colours of Pandora fete at the Brian Lara Cricket Academy.

Reports said the officers were in a white panel van at the intersection of the Brian Lara Stadium Road and Gasparillo Bypass Road when a car driven by civilian, Tesfa DeFour, collided with it. DeFour also had a friend in the passenger seat of his vehicle, identified only as “Shane.”

The van flipped, throwing two police officers out.

DeFour and Shane had minor injuries and were allowed to leave after being medically examined at the scene, but all the police were taken to the San Fernando General Hospital.

On August 30, police told Newsday St John and Clovis had been discharged and Edwards and Li were still at hospital.

At a press conference at the Police Administration Building in Port of Spain on Thursday, Smith said Li, who had head injuries, was discharged on Tuesday.

Edwards, he said, unfortunately suffered the worst injuries, and his right arm had to be amputated. He was discharged on September 8.

Smith said, “Inquiries will continue into that road-traffic accident and the file is now in the possession of our legal officer.”