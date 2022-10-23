Two would-be robbers were fatally shot by a licensed firearm holder in an attempted robbery on Greenwood main road in St James on Saturday, October 22.

The deceased men’s identities have not yet been ascertained.

Both men appear to be in their early 20s, and are of dark complexion.

One was dressed in a white long-sleeved shirt, short blue jeans and a pair of black slippers.

The other was dressed in a yellow shirt, short blue jeans and a pair of black shoes.

Reports from the Montego Bay police are that about 10:15 pm, the would-be robbers boarded a taxi at Bay West in Montego Bay, St James. The taxi was heading to Falmouth, Trelawny and had other passengers aboard.

The two men requested a stop on the Greenwood main road, and one of them reportedly pulled a firearm and placed it at the driver’s head.

The licensed firearm holder, who was a passenger in the taxi, saw what was happening and challenged the men.

A tussle ensued, and the would-be robbers were both shot.

They were later pronounced dead at hospital.

A Glock 19 pistol with a magazine containing five 9mm rounds was seized at the scene.

The licensed firearm holder is cooperating with detectives as they probe the incident.