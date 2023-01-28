Promotion 24/7 with CaribPR
20 illegal guns, ammo found in police operation at Freeport in MoBay

Friday Jan 27

A high-level police operation reportedly resulted in the seizure of approximately 20 illegal firearms at the Freeport wharf in Montego Bay, St James on Friday.

A quantity of ammunition has also been seized in the ongoing operations which began sometime after 5pm.

The Corporate Communications Unit (CCU), the police’s information arm, had no details about the reported seizures and operation when contacted late on Friday evening.

Updates are to follow on this developing story.

