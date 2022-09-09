Period of mourning in Jamaica to mark death of Queen Elizabeth II
WATCH: Jamaicans on the streets share emotions around queen’s death
Sports events in Britain called off following death of queen
20-y-o woman latest COVID fatality; 74 new cases, 20.1% positivity
Holness expresses sadness at passing of Queen Elizabeth II
Joby Jay is here for the ‘Cool Breeze’
JMMB’s marketing head prioritises downtime to help boost efficiency
PM Rowley: This country recognises the lasting legacy of Her Majesty
Young scientists benefit from Dr Joy Spence’s passion for charity
Amid Jamaica recording 74 new COVID-19 cases over 24 hours up to Wednesday afternoon, the Ministry of Health and Wellness has reported a positivity rate of 20.1 per cent for the one-day period.
A COVID-19 death that occurred in September, was recorded on Wednesday, bringing the overall coronavirus death toll in Jamaica to 3,270.
A 20-year-old woman from St Catherine is the latest recorded COVID fatality nationally.
There were 47 recoveries on the day, bringing that tally to 97,259.
The newly confirmed COVID-19 cases brought the total number on record for the island to 150,475.
Notably, the 20.1 per cent positivity rate was based on the samples that were tested on Wednesday.
Of the newly confirmed cases, 43 are females and 31 are males, with ages ranging from 20 days to 105 years.
The case count was made up of Kingston and St Andrew (20), St Catherine (14), St James (13), Clarendon (10), Westmoreland (seven), Manchester (five), St Elizabeth (three), St Ann (one), and St Thomas (one).
There are 35 moderately ill patients, four severely ill patients and one critically ill patient among 1,026 active cases now under observation in Jamaica.
There are now 108 COVID-19 patients hospitalised locally.
