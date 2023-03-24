Daryus Clarke, grandson of Cultural Ambassador Dr Anthony ‘The Mighty Gabby’ Carter, has died in a senseless shooting in New York.

Working at the Plug Smoke Shop on Jamaica Avenue in Queens, NY, the 20-year-old was shot during a brazen midday armed robbery.

According to online news reports, Clarke, who lives in South Jamaica with his mother, dad and three siblings, was rushed for medical attention at a nearby hospital, but passed away as a result of his gunshot injuries to the chest.

The fatal shooting occurred on Saturday, March 18.

To date, no arrests have been made by the New York Police Department in relation to the shooting incident.