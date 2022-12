The content originally appeared on: NBC SVG

Minister of Finance, Camillo Gonsalves has said that the 2018 Poverty Assessment for St. Vincent and the Grenadines is incomplete and a decision was made to terminate the process.

Minister Gonsalves outlined the reasons for ending the process in response to a question from Opposition Member of Parliament, Daniel Cummings about the status of the exercise.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/12/POVERTY-ASSESSMENT.mp3

The Finance Minister said the COVID-19 pandemic and the La Soufriere volcanic eruptions presented challenges to completing the data collection.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/12/POVERTY-DATA.mp3

According to Minister Gonsalves, a new Poverty Assessment will be conducted following completion of the Population and Housing Census.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/12/POVERTY-ANALYSIS.mp3