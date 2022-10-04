The 2022 National Science and Technology Fair will be held from November 7th to 11th with the theme “Scientific Innovation and Creativity – Keys to Our Nation’s Resiliency”

The Ministry of Education today hosted the official launch of the Fair at the Curriculum Development Unit Conference Room.

Education Officer for Science, Juanita Hunte-King say the fair will be held at Kingstown Anglican School Annex opposite the Victoria Park in Kingstown.

She outlined the objectives of the Fair.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/FAIR-OBJECTIVES.mp3

Mrs. Hunte-King also highlighted the importance of the theme.

https://www.nbcsvg.com/wp-content/uploads/2022/10/FAIR-THEME.mp3