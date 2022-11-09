Aftar Wazidally

A 21-year-old man has succumbed to injuries he received in an accident that occurred on Saturday morning along the Number 75 Public Road, Corentyne.

Aftar Wazidally of Scottsburg Village, Corentyne succumbed to his injuries at around 13:30h on Monday whilst a patient at the Georgetown Public Hospital Corporation (GPHC).

Reports are that Wazidally was the driver of motorcar PWW 5659 which was proceeding north along the western drive lane at a fast rate of speed.

According to the police, the motorcar allegedly overtook three vehicles during which the driver lost control and caused the car to collide with the front portion of motorcar PPP 8156 which was proceeding south along the eastern drive land of the road.

As a result of the collision, both drivers received injuries and were picked up by public-spirited citizens in conscious conditions and were taken to Skeldon Public Hospital.

They were both seen and examined by a doctor on duty and later transferred to New Amsterdam Public Hospital, where they were further examined by a doctor on duty and were both admitted as patients in the New Amsterdam Public Hospital.

Wazidally, who suffered chest pains and injuries about his body, was later transferred to the Georgetown Hospital where he eventually died.