T-22; 22nd Edition of the FIFA World Cup.

Poland finished second in Group I of their World Cup qualifying group, behind England and earned a place in the UEFA playoffs versus Russia, who were suspended from this fixture due to the war on Ukraine.

Poland celebrating their qualification for the 2022 FIFA World Cup

Poland progressed onto the next knockout phase versus Sweden and dismissed them 2-0, courtesy of goals from captain Robert Lewandowski and Piotr Zielinski.

If Poland are to replicate their glory days of the 70’s and 80’s, where they won a gold medal at the 1972 Olympics, a third-place finish at World Cup 1974 and 1982, they will need their captain to be in good health and great form against the experience duo of Argentina and Mexico.

Poland captain and Barcelona forward Robert Lewandowski

The Polish have only achieved three victories in their last three World Cup appearances (2002, 2006, 2018); one win in each and that may not be enough to get them beyond the group stage of what seems to be a very interesting group.

Country: Poland

Capital: Warsaw

Population: 37.8 million

Confederation: UEFA (Europe

Group: C

Professional League: PKO Ekstraklasa

World Cup appearances: 9

Qualification status: Winners of play-off match versus Sweden

Key players: Robert Lewandowski (Barcelona, Spain), Krzysztof Piatek (US Salernitana, Italy/Hertha Berlin, Germany), Nicola Zalewski (Roma, Italy), Wojciech Szczesny (Juventus, Italy)

Coach: Czeslaw Michniewicz (Polish)

Group mates: Argentina, Saudi Arabia, Mexico

Prediction: Judging from their most recent, previous World Cup campaigns, the Polish may miss out on a place in the last 16.

However, if Robert Lewandowski can produce his goal scoring heroics, especially against Mexico, they can create an interesting situation in Group C, which may go down to the final preliminary match day.