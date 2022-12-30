Twenty-two-year-old Obrian Hunter, otherwise called ‘Burch’, a labourer of Johns Hall, St James, has been charged with double murder, wounding with intent and shooting with intent following an incident in his community on Sunday, November 20, 2022.

Hunter is charged with the murders of five-year-old Tavoy Cummings of Grange Hill, Westmoreland, and 26-year-old Semiu Shaw, otherwise called ‘ISIS’, a labourer of Johns Hall, St James.

Another person was shot and injured in the fatal incident.

Reports from the Montego Bay police are that about 2pm, four persons boarded a vehicle after a funeral service, and were then pounced upon by men who opened gunfire at the vehicle.

When the shooting subsided, Tavoy, Shaw and the other man were seen with gunshot wounds.

They were taken to the hospital, where Tavoy and Shaw were pronounced dead, and the other man was treated.

On Sunday, December 25, Hunter was arrested.

He was charged three days later, on Wednesday, December 28.

A court date is being finalised for him.