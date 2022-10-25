Twenty-six days remain, before the world zooms in on Qatar to witness the first winter FIFA World Cup.

The world’s finest football talents will be on display but more importantly they will all be competing to become the best footballing nation in the world.

Very few nations rival the United States of America (USA) when it comes to being competitive and ambitious, qualities which ooze from the pores of all Americans.

Related Article Sport By Renaldo Gilkes

They have used these characteristics to achieve global success in basketball, track & field, boxing, and many other sports, but they are yet to achieve that same success in the football world, despite being a part of the World Cup since its inception in 1930.

After seven successive World Cup appearances, the “Stars and Stripes” did not qualify for the 2018 FIFA World Cup.

The reaction was immediate, and many came to the realization that, that phase of American football has passed, and it is time to enter the new age, subsequently promoting a group of young, determined, and motivated players.

Two of USA young and talented players, Chelsea’s Christian Pulisic and Weston McKennie of Juventus

The USA is the youngest team at the 2022 FIFA World Cup with an age average of 24.5.

Country: United States of America (USA)

Capital: Washington D.C

Population: 329.5 million

Confederation: Confederation of North, Central America, and the Caribbean (Concacaf)

Group: B

Professional League: Major League Soccer

World Cup appearances: 10

Qualification status: 3rd in the Concacaf final round

Key players: Christian Pulisic (Chelsea, England), Tyler Adams (Leeds, England), Brenden Aaronson (Leeds, England), Giovanni Reyna (Borussia Dortmund, Germany), Weston McKennie (Juventus, Italy)

Coach: Gregg Berhalter (American)

Group mates: England, Iran, Wales

Prediction: USA has the quality individuals to go beyond the group but, as a collective, the chemistry is not consistent. They would need to improve on their World Cup Qualifying form if they are to go beyond the group, with Wales and England standing in their way of progress.