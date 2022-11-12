Dead: Dharmini Prasad

A young teacher attached to Line Path Secondary on the Corentyne, Region Six (East Berbice-Corentyne) collapsed and died at school on Friday morning.

Dead is 26-year-old Dharmini Prasad of Lot 102 ‘A’ Number 72 Village, Corentyne.

Reports are that Prasad went to school about 08:00h on Friday, but died less than an hour later.

This publication was told that the Mathematics teacher complained of feeling a pain in her chest shortly after arriving at school. About 08:30h, she collapsed and was rushed to the Skeldon Hospital.

Doctors there attempted to resuscitate her, but their efforts were unsuccessful.

This publication was told that Prasad, who got married in 2021, had reportedly gone for a medical check-up a few weeks prior to her passing, but there were no signs of any complications.

Her husband, who also teaches at the same school, arrived at work at the same time with her.

Prasad leaves to mourn her husband, parents, and two sisters.

When this publication arrived at the school following Prasad’s death, several teachers who were present said that they were in the process of hosting a graduation exercise and the headmistress was unavailable to speak with the media. They then directed this media house to leave the school’s compound.

Meanwhile, when contacted, Regional Commander, Senior Superintendent Shivpersaud Bacchus said that the Police have since launched an investigation into the incident.

He noted that the teacher was rushed to the Skeldon Hospital in an unconscious state, and succumbed shortly afterwards.