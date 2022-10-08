A team of detectives is now on the scene where three men were fatally shot during a reported police operation in Trelawny.

Full details are still not clear at this time but reports are that the incident took place in the Hague section of the parish.

Reports gathered so far are that at about 2 o’clock, members of a security team entered an illegal party in the community.

Gunshots were heard and reports emerged that three men were fatally shot. a member of the security force team was reportedly injured in the incident.