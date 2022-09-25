News

MURDERED: Emiro Baynes who was found shot to death in Tobago. –

HEAD of the Tobago Division, acting Senior Superintendent Junior Benjamin is calling on Tobagonians not to panic in the wake of three murders being committed within three days last week.

In confirming that a suspect is in custody for the last of those three murders, Benjamin in a police press release on Sunday, said he has deployed several “counter mechanisms” including “specialised units” to tackle the issue of violence and murders on the island.

Benjamin said, “The Tobago Division is confident in its ability to solve these unfortunate incidents as it maintains a 50 per cent detection rate which represents solvency of one out of every two murders and other serious crimes.”

He added that while the Homicide Bureau of Investigations, Tobago Division, has assured “promising results very soon,” in connection with the other two murders, officers from the Emergency Response Patrol, Task Force, Criminal Investigations Department, among others, have been mobilised and are targeting areas known for illicit activities which contribute to serious crimes on the island.

Jonathan Baptiste –

As the Division expects more mobility and traffic with the upcoming Carnival activities, he said, “There is no need for panic as police officers will be conducting operations to increase visibility, safety, and security in key areas.”

He urged those with information on the ongoing investigations into the three murders to contact the police at 555 or share the information via Crime Stoppers at 800-TIPS or via the TTPS’ App.

On Thursday, T&T Inter-Island Company worker Emero Baynes was gunned down while driving his car along Belmont Farm Road in Mason Hall. No arrest has been made in this case.

Later on Thursday night, 28-year-old Jonathan Baptiste was shot by a man at Lal’s carpark, Dutch Fort in Scarborough. Baptiste, who hailed from Gerald Graham Road in Union Village, died later at hospital.

Then on Saturday, Kenrick James, 65, was chopped to death at around 7.30 am during an argument with a man whom James knew. James lived in Store Bay Local Road. The suspect was held a short while later. James is Tobago’s seventh murder victim for this year.