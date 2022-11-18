The Health Ministry has reported that two more persons have tested positive for the novel coronavirus in the past 24 hours.

Active COVID-19 cases in Guyana have now gone up to 71. This includes three patients in the COVID-19 Intensive Care Unit (ICU) and the remaining persons in insolation, that is, four in institutional isolation and the remaining 64 in home isolation.

The country’s COVID-19 death toll remains at 1281, while more than 70,170 persons have recovered from the life-threatening virus to date.