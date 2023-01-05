Uptown Fascinators play Dollar Wine during Panorama small conventional bands prelims at Shaw Park Food Hub, last Wednesday. Photo by David Reid
Small conventional steelbands will put sticks to steel this weekend to secure a place in the upcoming final.
The semifinals will take place on January 7, at Victoria Square, Port of Spain from 4 pm and 30 bands will play for a spot in the finals.
Pan Trinbago’s president Beverley Ramsey-Moore said 14 bands will move to the final.
The final is expected to take place on January 14 at the Queen’s Park Savannah, Port of Spain.
The judging will open El Dorado’s Fascinators Pan Symphony.
The first Panorama title for 2023 was won by single pan band San Juan Chord Masters Steel Orcehstra.
Following is the order of appearance
Fascinators Pan Symphony
Genesis Pan Groove
Simple Song Steel Orchestra
Arima Golden Symphony
Westside Symphony
Uptown Fascinators
Our Boys
Alpha Pan Pioneers
TTEC New Eastside Dimension
Laventille Serenaders Steel Orchestra
St Margaret’s Super Stars
Casablanca Steelband Foundation
Tokyo Steel Orchestra
Fusion Steel
Motown Pan Theatre
Kalomo Kings
Southern Stars
La Horquetta Pan Groove
Highlanders Steel Orchestra
Tobago Pan-Thers
Panasonic Connection
Road Block Steel Orchestra
Old Tech
Northolus Steel Orchestra
C&B Crown Cordaans
Perfect Cadence Steel Orchestra
West Stars Steel Orchestra
TT Defence Force Steel Orchestra