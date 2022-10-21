T-31. In numerology, the number 31 is synonymous with creativity, change and progress, all characteristics associated with 2022 FIFA World Cup.

Technological innovation, mouth-dropping architecture and future stars awaiting to display their talent for the world to see.

The lead up to this World Cup has experienced some unique challenges, however through diligence and passion for the game, the show will go on.

One country who has faced a distinctive issue is Ecuador, who survived an appeal to secure their place at the inaugural winter World Cup.

Chile filed an appeal with the Court of Arbitration of Sport (CAS) against FIFA’s decision to allow Ecuador to participate in the 2022 FIFA World Cup.

The case brought to CAS was one of player ineligibility.

Byron Castillo, a Colombian-born defender who plays in the Ecuadorian Serie A and played in eight World Cup Qualifier matches, was the player in question.

Ecuador’s Byron Castillo protects the ball during a World Cup Qualifying match versus Chile

FIFA and CAS deemed his eligibility legitimate, and Ecuador will be making their fourth appearance in a World Cup.

Country: Ecuador

Capital: Quito

Population: 17.6 million

Confederation: South America Football Confederation (CONMEBOL)

Group: A

Professional League: Liga Pro Beteris

World Cup appearances: 4; best overall finish in 2006- Quarterfinals

Qualification status: 4th in CONMEBOL Qualifiers

Key players: Enner Valencia (Fenerbache; Turkey), Moises Caicedo (Brighton & Hove Albion; England), Angelo Preciado (Genk; Belgium), Jeremy Sarmiento (Brighton & Hove Albion; England)

Coach: Gustavo Alfaro (Argentine)

Group mates: Qatar, Senegal, Netherlands

Prediction: Likely to finish third in the group.