Police are investigating the circumstance surrounding the death of 38-year-old Samlall Mahaice following a motor vehicular accident today along the Belle Vue Public Road at Canal Number Two Polder, West Bank Demerara (WBD).

Mahaice of Stanleytown, WBD, was driving motorcar PAB 1939 at the time of the accident at 10:30hrs.

Police said the motorcar was proceeding at a fast rate of speed when the driver lost control of the vehicle and collided with a culvert on the western side of the road.

As a result of the collision, the motorcar toppled and ended up in a trench on the western side of the road, with the driver submerged inside the vehicle.

The vehicle was later pulled out of the trench by public-spirited citizens with the assistance of a motor lorry. The driver was taken out of the vehicle in an unconscious state with injuries to his head and body.

He was taken to the West Demerara Regional Hospital, where he was pronounced him dead on arrival.