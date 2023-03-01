The content originally appeared on: Barbados News
A 4.1 magnitude earthquake at a depth of 87 km struck a mere 35 km off Grenada just after midday today.
DATE AND TIME:
2023-02-28 12:41 pm (Local Time)
MAGNITUDE: 4.1
LOCATION:
Latitude: 11.91N
Longitude: 62.04W
Depth: 87 km
NEARBY CITIES:
St George’s, Grenada, 35 km, SW
Port of Spain, Trinidad and Tobago, 150 km, NW
Arima, Trinidad and Tobago, 164 km, NW
*distance and direction to epicenter
If you felt this earthquake, please tell us (https://uwiseismic.com/connect/earthquake-feedback/)
DISCLAIMER: The event is located by a seismological computational system, therefore, it is a PRELIMINARY result and this may vary when new additional data are processed.