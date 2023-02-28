(St. Lucia Times) — Four Antiguans were among thirty-two Organisation of Eastern Caribbean States (OECS) nationals deported from the United States in 2022, according to U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) Annual Report.

The list included ten Saint Vincent and the Grenadines citizens, five Dominicans and four nationals each of Saint Lucians and Saint Kitts and Nevis.

The ICE report did not clearly indicate the reasons for the deportations.

But it indicated that in 2022, U.S. authorities conducted nearly twice the number of administrative arrests in 2021.

The United States created ICE in 2003 by merging the investigative and interior enforcement elements of the former U.S. Customs Service and the Immigration and Naturalization Service.

Today, ICE, a premier federal law enforcement agency, has over 20,000 law enforcement and support personnel in more than 400 offices across the United States and worldwide.

Advertise with the mоѕt vіѕіtеd nеwѕ ѕіtе іn Antigua! We offer fully customizable and flexible digital marketing packages. Your content is delivered instantly to thousands of users in Antigua and abroad! Contact us at [email protected]