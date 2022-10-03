A four-year-old girl is said to be in a critical condition after she reportedly consumed a poisonous substance.

The incident occurred at the child’s Number 50 Village, Corentyne, Berbice home on Sunday afternoon.

Reports are that the toddler’s mother had a one litre bottle containing a poisonous substance which she used to spray her yard. A quantity of the poison was remained and the mother decided to secure the bottle in a goat pen at the back of her home.

On the day in question, the four-year-old was playing in the yard when she reportedly found the poison and consumed it.

When the 23-year-old mother realised what happened, she rushed the child to the Port Mourant Hospital where she was later transferred to the New Amsterdam Hospital.

Police said her condition is listed as “critical” and that investigations are ongoing.